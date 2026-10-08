James Gunn runs DC Studios, and for sixteen months he has traded blows with Zack Snyder’s supporters and with Fox News hosts. His newest fight is with Green Lantern fans, and it started with a dead Hal Jordan. The Lanterns finale aired October 4, the show’s audience score fell from 89% to 70%, and HBO has not ordered a second season. Gunn’s answer to the people angry at him has stayed the same the whole time.