Giving NK Jemisin a Grand Master of Science Fiction award is a slap in the face to every real sci-fi writer out there who’s been working hard for the last couple of decades. It’s sad to see the descent of SFWA from what was once a great organization into something that is completely useless. Over on YouTube I show the corruption of critics with The Boys season:

Fandom Pulse costs $5.99 a month. For that, you get daily exclusive reporting, insider scoops, and honest entertainment journalism that doesn’t exist anywhere else at this level. No ads. No sponsors. No corporate handlers telling us what we can and can’t say. You either value that or you don’t. If you do, subscribe. We’ll keep earning it every day.