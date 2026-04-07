Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation recently claimed that the company’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series is one of the studios’ best performing Disney+ shows.

During an appearance on the The Escape Pod channel, the topic of She-Hulk was brought up and Winderbaum initially stated, “I’d love to make more She-Hulk. I’d love to make more She-Hulk.”



Then when one of the hosts said, “That’s not gonna happen,” Winderbaum replied, “I know.”

However, he then went on to claim that the show was one of the studio’s best performing shows. He said, “I’ll tell you this about She-Hulk. That’s one of our best performing shows. … It just hit the general audience. There was like a mismatch between fan response and audience response. Like a little bit.”

After one of the hosts shared some of the most horrible pitches for a show ever imagined like an Office style comedy on Xandar with Glenn Close’s character losing the Power Stone, Winderbaum shared, “I would love to have the opportunity to make more She-Hulk, honestly. Hopefully, one day. Maybe.”

While Winderbaum claims the show was one of its “best performing shows” the public data doesn’t support that claim.

The week of the show’s premiere it did not chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals and was thus below 395 million minutes watched. In its second week, it charted in the 9th spot with 390 million minutes watched.

It continued to see its minutes viewed increase with the week of its third episode, where it hit 472 million minutes viewed. In the week of episode four it hit 493 million minutes watched.

However, it then saw significant decline moving forward. The week of its fifth episode it fell to 403 million minutes watched and was just 10th on the chart.

It fell off the charts with the release of episode six, meaning it had less than 416 million minutes watched.

It would reenter the charts with the release of its 7th episode at 396 million minutes viewed. It then hit 454 million minutes viewed with episode 8 and during the week of its finale it hit 526 million minutes.

To be clear, the show was the first Marvel Studios’ Disney+ show to miss the top 10 originals chart the week of its premiere week and its weekly numbers were worse than shows like Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight.

Furthermore, if the viewership was so good, why did Winderbaum indicate the show won’t get any more episodes? Repeatedly throughout the interview he talked about audience viewership dictating whether or not they would greenlight new seasons of Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again.

Additionally, given that he’s the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, one would think he would have significant sway on whether or not a second season would get greenlit.

Finally, actress Tatiana Maslany, who played She-Hulk, indicated that the show was way too expensive for the return it had. During an appearance on the Twitch show Codenames LIVE!, she said, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’”

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