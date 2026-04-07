Dragonsteel’s Eye of the World Leatherbound Edition Hit With Manufacturing Crisis
Brandon Sanderson’s Dragonsteel Entertainment has halted production and fulfillment of its highly anticipated leatherbound edition of Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World after a wave of manufacturing defects emerged in the first batch of shipped copies. The company sent an email to customers acknowledging the problem while outlining steps taken to address it, but the language of that email tells a more serious story than the measured corporate tone suggests.