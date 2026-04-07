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AJ's avatar
AJ
2h

"if we get that right, that's what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be.”

Brother, no one wants their sci-fi fantasy shows to be "honest". They want them to be fun, creative, consistent, and free from overt messaging and politicking.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
6h

One of the reasons the Fox X-Men worked is because it was divorced from the rest of Marvel. The cartoon too was mostly its own thing too.

The X-Men, mutants who are feared and hated for their powers DO NOT WORK when you have superheroes running around saving the city (Spiderman), saving the country (Captain America), and saving the world (The Avengers).

We love and appreciate YOU GUYS for your powers. But we hate and fear YOU GUYS for your powers!

It's so counterproductive story wise, it makes my brain hurt. It's been my personal pet peeve for all of Marvel for decades, and I am firmly in the camp that the peas and mashed potatoes must stay separated at all times

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