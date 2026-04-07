Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
1h

This is so telling of the Atheist mindset.

They think it is better for children to be trapped on Earth for a whole meaningless (according to Atheism) adult life, and that because its what children want, well, naturally that's what's best for them and they should get it, of course. Who could want anything more than a long adult life with no purpose other than chasing dopamine hits? Certainly, a poignant self sacrifice or an early rescue from this miserable fallen world is not something an Atheist can imagine. How ironic--a fiction writer with no imagination.

Is it sad for children to die--yes, of course. But it is not sad for them, it is sad for everyone who loves them and wanted to share life on Earth with them and vicariously feel their innocent joy before (a blind, pitilessly indifferent) adult life drained it all away. It's unconscionably selfish to wish a long meaningless life on others. Pullman is the ghastly one here.

Reply
Share
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
15m

Atheists like Philip Pullman are the filthy liars. If they were honest, they would be nihilists, but they don't have the courage of their self-professed convictions.

And they always, always, always, lie about Christianity.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture