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Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
3h

You read the news. You realize that, however incredible it seems, it must be true.

...

You feel the irony goes to 11.

...

And yet, you know no one cares. Including you.

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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
3h

This is the sci-fi equivalent of the type of nominees and content that got Tom Monteleone kicked out of the Horror Writers Association-- for daring to call out b.s. just like this...

Agenda fiction instead of science fiction..

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