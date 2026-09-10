Very pleased to have gotten to chat with The Ark’s Christe Burke. Been quite the coup for interviews lately with her, Felicia Day, Supernatural star Matt Cohen, and Orson Scott Card to name a few. It seems like word of Fandom Pulse is spreading. Thanks for reading everyone!
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Movies & TV
Mayday Review: A Great Cold War Buddy Comedy Sabotaged By Its Message
Apple TV’s “Mayday” arrived with a pedigree that was hard not to find exciting. Writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the team behind “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” reunite for a 1980s Cold War action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly, a US Navy pilot whose black ops reconnaissance missio…
Video Games
Rockstar Confirms GTA VI Has No Microtransactions and No Generative AI
Grand Theft Auto VI has been in some form of development since Rockstar wrapped Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, following years of early conceptual work stretching back to GTA V’s 2013 launch. That’s roughly eight years of active production for a single game, one of the longest development cycles in the industry’s history, and it’s produced exactly the k…