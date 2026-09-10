Very pleased to have gotten to chat with The Ark’s Christe Burke. Been quite the coup for interviews lately with her, Felicia Day, Supernatural star Matt Cohen, and Orson Scott Card to name a few. It seems like word of Fandom Pulse is spreading. Thanks for reading everyone!

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