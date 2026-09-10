Grand Theft Auto VI has been in some form of development since Rockstar wrapped Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, following years of early conceptual work stretching back to GTA V’s 2013 launch. That’s roughly eight years of active production for a single game, one of the longest development cycles in the industry’s history, and it’s produced exactly the kind of scrutiny you’d expect from a project this size. The game has been delayed twice, first from a Fall 2025 window to May 26, 2026, then again to its current November 19, 2026 date, both times with Rockstar citing the need for additional development time. It survived a massive 2022 security breach that saw a hacker leak 90 unfinished development clips, an incident that ended in an arrest and years of tightened internal security. It’s weathered a second leak campaign in August 2026, this one from a group calling itself Cyberleek that ran an eight-day unauthorized footage drop timed to undercut Rockstar’s own marketing. No official development budget has ever been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two, but Business Insider’s widely cited analyst estimate puts cumulative spending somewhere between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, which would already make it the most expensive game ever made even before the higher, unverified $2 billion figures that have circulated online.

Against that backdrop, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson sat down with Kinda Funny Games hosts Andy Cortez and Greg Miller during a preview visit to the studio’s Edinburgh headquarters and gave flat, on-record answers to two of the most contested questions in modern game development. Asked whether players would be able to spend real money inside GTA VI’s single-player campaign, Nelson’s answer was a clean no, no monetization of any kind. Asked whether generative AI played any role in building the game, Nelson was equally direct: none. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has echoed the same line publicly for months, telling GamesIndustry.biz that generative AI has no place in what Rockstar is building and that the game’s world was constructed street by street rather than generated.

The no-microtransactions confirmation deserves real, unqualified credit. GTA Online has run on Shark Card purchases for well over a decade and remains one of Take-Two’s most consistent revenue engines, reportedly pulling in something in the range of $8 million a week even this deep into its lifespan. For the mainline single-player campaign, the one 13-plus years of fan anticipation has actually been about, to ship completely clean of that system is a genuinely consumer-friendly stance, and it’s landing at a moment when the game is already tracking toward the strongest pre-order campaign gaming has ever seen. Sensor Tower reported pre-orders surged 436% the day the Netflix Extended Look aired, with PlayStation pre-orders specifically up 606%. One caveat worth flagging: when Kinda Funny asked about the next iteration of GTA Online specifically, Rockstar went completely silent, leaving the door open for exactly the kind of monetization this announcement seems to rule out, just parked in a different game mode.

The no-generative-AI line is where the framing gets strange. GTA VI reportedly contains well over 600,000 individual animations, according to New York Times reporting from the same preview week, compared to roughly 55,000 in GTA V and around 300,000 in Red Dead Redemption 2. That’s a genuinely staggering amount of handcrafted production work, built by a studio with the budget, headcount, and eight years of runway to do it entirely by hand. Rockstar has every right to be proud of that achievement. But turning “we chose not to use a modern production tool” into its own press talking point, in an industry currently racing to figure out how AI-assisted workflows can help smaller, less-resourced studios compete with AAA budgets, treats the absence of a technology as a moral accomplishment rather than what it actually is: a production choice available to a studio with more money and more time than almost anyone else in the industry.

This is the same reflexive anti-AI posture that’s shown up across entertainment and publishing all year, where any use of the technology gets treated as an automatic red flag regardless of whether the actual output suffers. A tool is a tool. If AI-assisted animation cleanup, procedural texture work, or pathfinding systems had shaved real time off an already eight-year production cycle without making the final game worse, that would have been a genuine win for a fanbase that’s been waiting since 2013 for a new entry in this franchise. Instead, Rockstar is marketing “we avoided a useful technology” as a selling point, the exact inverse of how efficiency gains get treated in virtually every other industry. It’s a virtue signal aimed at an online audience currently primed to reward “no AI” branding on reflex, regardless of whether the alternative would have actually served players faster or better.

None of this changes the fact that GTA VI is shaping up to be a genuinely massive release, built by a studio that clearly has the resources to do things the hard way. The no-monetization promise deserves real credit. The no-AI announcement deserves a shrug, and maybe a raised eyebrow at why a studio confident enough to hand-build 600,000 animations over the better part of a decade felt the need to frame that choice as a culture-war talking point at all.