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Pedo Matt's avatar
Pedo Matt
1h

The act of buying GTA6 is a microtransaction, considering you have to pay an extra $20 for the full game.

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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
33m

No MTX in the main game is good and a welcome message, but there's a big, fat asterisk there in that he was very clear he was talking about the single player version.

GTA Online is a big "?". Making millions per week and almost $750m per year do they leave it and hope the status quo keeps those folks happy, do a tech migration (which will piss off existing customers on older hardware with the hope of getting new customers who need the bright shiny), or do a GTA 6 specific version, potentially cannibalizing the current GTA Online audience and making making a bunch unhappy at the same time?

They're damned if they do, damned if they don't. It is the same problem Blizzard faces in releasing a WoW 2, and the type of decision I contend led to the death of Sony Online when they released EQ2 which gave people yet another reason to leave EQ1 for just a sec and try this WoW thing.

Every time someone exits your game, there's a chance they don't come back. The tactics for getting people coming back and varied and, usually, slimy but we do what we do.

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