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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
3h

Given that people will swallow poison so long as the technical quality and outer casing are high grade enough, more than happy for these clowns to ritually disembowel themselves. A shame about characters like Wolverine, but it isn't as if one can't make legally distinct equivalents.

Small fairly angry semi-invunerable semi-immortal occasionally berzerk superhero isn't exactly a hard call to write or design.

That's the insulting thing though, most of the popular marvel characters are not remotely difficult to realise. Even laymen get that.

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