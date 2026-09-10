Hasbro has confirmed that attackers accessed the personal and financial information of an undisclosed number of employees, filing data breach notification letters with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office on August 28. The letters state that affected information varied by individual but could include names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, national ID numbers, and financial account information.
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