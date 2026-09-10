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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
3h

Great. Another fucking lecture from the West on how to live.

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Marky Martialist's avatar
Marky Martialist
2hEdited

Thanks for letting us know. They should have a warning system for this, like the Parental Advisory: Explicit Lyrics tags that went on CDs in the 90s.

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