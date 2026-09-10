Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
4h

Lame writing. This makes five for five I don't have to watch.

StarFleet officers have always been able to refuse to obey orders that violate their conscience.

But then, what does hollywood know about that? They refused to step up and defend actresses that were being raped. Hollywood only understands virtue signalling...they no longer understand story telling.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture