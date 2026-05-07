Mark Hamill Total Meltdown, Larry Correia And Romantasy, Razorfist Talks Star Fox - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Well then, Mark Hamill certainly dominated this news cycle and everything on social media today. It’s pretty wild how it escalated. Jack Posobiec really led the charge on X and got this going viral across streams for Human Events and his X account to pressure Hamill into finally taking down his post.
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