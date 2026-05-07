Kenji Ohba, a Japanese actor best known for portraying the protagonist of Space Sheriff Gavan, the first entry in the Metal Hero tokusatsu series, died in May 6th during treatments to a disease, his agent Japan Action Enterprise announced in a X post. He was 72.

The same X post also announced that his funeral would be held privately.

Alongside his famous Gavan acting, he also starred in Battle Fever J and Denshi Sentai Denziman, the third and fourth Super Sentai installments, respectively, among other series.

Fandom Pulse hereby sends condolences. Our thoughts are with his family and relatives.

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