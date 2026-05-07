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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
3h

What the hell is wrong with all those pop culture people from the 70s?

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
4h

The question of what constitutes protected speech is a legal one and the answer is broad.

Anyone calling for death of anyone should be arrested for hate speech.

If any conservative had called for the death of Obama or Biden or Kamala, they would have been sent to prison without a trial and left to rot.

But liberals can "suggest" an assassination and claim free speech.

Like every freedom we enjoy, the right to free speech comes with awesome responsibilities.

Words can get people killed.

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