Jack Posobiec has had enough of Star Wars. And right now, a lot of people are agreeing with him.

The conservative commentator and host of Human Events went viral Wednesday with a thread calling on his followers to walk away from the Star Wars franchise entirely, posting under the hashtag #DumpStarWars. The immediate trigger was Mark Hamill’s Bluesky post depicting President Trump lying dead in a grave with an “If Only” caption but Posobiec made clear the Hamill post was the last straw in a pattern, not the sole cause.

His posts came rapid-fire. “Conservatives have slave mentality for movie franchises like Star Wars,” Posobiec wrote. “Mark Hamill can do videos with Obama, say he wants Trump dead, the series goes completely woke, and they still won’t stop throwing money at Star Wars merch, Disney trips, and Disney+. Weak.” He followed it with a direct call to action: “#DumpStarWars. You have to fight back FOR YOUR FAMILY.” Then: “#DumpStarWars. You have to fight back ECONOMICALLY.” Then, in response to someone pointing out Hamill’s post had gone too far: “Imagine raising your kids on Star Wars where Luke Skywalker calls for conservatives to die. Couldn’t be me.” His mother posted: “Sounds good to me. Mark Hamill has gone way too far.”

Posobiec also linked back to a prior post from the late Charlie Kirk, who had written before his death: “I don’t watch Star Wars, but apparently the latest Disney show, The Acolyte, is the ‘gayest ever’ according to its own creators, and has lesbian witches spawning children using the Force. Don’t think I’m missing anything!” Posobiec’s comment: “Charlie was also not a Star Wars fan.”

The White House’s Rapid Response account responded to the Hamill post directly, calling him a “sick individual” and stating: “These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

Hamill posted the dead Trump image days after Cole Allen was federally charged for the shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where Trump was the alleged target. Days after Dean DelleChiaie, an FAA employee, was charged with researching how to smuggle a firearm into a federal facility to kill the President. Trump has survived three assassination attempts since 2024. The “If Only” post went up in that environment.

Hamill’s post was not a sudden departure from his public behavior. Fandom Pulse has covered his political trajectory in detail. During the 2024 election, he functioned as a surrogate for the Biden and then Harris campaigns, making the now-infamous “Joe B-Wan Kenobi” trip to the White House. He made posts about Trump’s anatomy during the campaign. He announced he was quitting X for Bluesky to protest Trump’s election and then came back online within hours. He announced a social media fast to protest the inauguration and ended it eight hours in. When he finally did stay off X, he migrated to Bluesky where he has continued the same behavior with fewer eyeballs — until this week.

On May 4, three days before the dead Trump post, Hamill appeared in a promotional video alongside Barack Obama for the Obama Presidential Center. Obama made Star Wars dad jokes. Hamill laughed. Then Hamill came home and posted a dead president image with “If Only.”

Fandom Pulse commented on this matter on May 4th when Obama posed with Hamill directly: “The franchise that once united everyone now functions as a cultural dividing line. Obama gets the Star Wars dad joke promo. Trump gets the Mandalorian image. Hamill laughs and calls it perfect. Posobiec calls the whole property fake and gay.”

That piece dropped before Wednesday’s thread. Posobiec’s thread is the response to the accumulated weight of years, not just one post.

The #DumpStarWars hashtag is now trending. Posobiec’s posts collectively cleared 15,000 impressions on the slave mentality post alone. The backlash to his call is arriving from fans who argue, as one commenter put it: “I’m sick and tired of people telling me what I can and can’t buy. If we stopped watching and buying anything and everything involved with woke idiots we’d all be f---ing Amish. Fuck Mark Hamill, but also, f--- anyone shitting on Star Wars fans just because of him.” Posobiec responded by posting the comment under the header: “Here is the slave mentality in action.”

The John Birch Society weighed in alongside him: “Americans should stop wasting their time with entertainment that rots their minds and pushes subversive ideologies.”

This conversation is happening two weeks before The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, the franchise’s first theatrical film in seven years, which is tracking at potentially the lowest Disney-era Star Wars opening ever. It is happening while Hamill, who last appeared on screen as Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett, continues to serve as the franchise’s most recognizable living face in the culture war.

There is a version of this story where Hamill’s politics are separable from the franchise he represents. Posobiec is arguing that version has expired. The audience that made Star Wars what it was grew up with Luke Skywalker as a symbol of hope against a faceless empire. That same actor spent the last four years functioning as a campaign surrogate, then posted a dead president image while men with guns are being federally charged for planning to kill that president.

Is it possible to separate Mark Hamill from Star Wars at this point, or has he made that impossible?

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