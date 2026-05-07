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Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
1h

I, for one, would absolutely love to read a Larry Correia romantasy. It would be hilarious, especially seeing the way women would inevitably react to them.

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Zoro's avatar
Zoro
1h

Larry seems like his favorite thing over anything else is being outraged. Every time he comes up in an article, it’s because he’s furious and Facebook ranting over something, usually involving how he feels slighted.

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