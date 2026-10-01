Finally about recovering from my bronchitis! Been such a rough two weeks let me tell you. There’s a lot of interesting stories, some I haven’t gotten to yet but I went back to work full time researching. Trying to find out what’s going on everywhere is the hardest part of all of this and takes the most time and so it’s a couple of days ramping back up, but we still have a lot for you and more since I didn’t manage to get out the daily brief yesterday.

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