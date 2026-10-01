Finally about recovering from my bronchitis! Been such a rough two weeks let me tell you. There’s a lot of interesting stories, some I haven’t gotten to yet but I went back to work full time researching. Trying to find out what’s going on everywhere is the hardest part of all of this and takes the most time and so it’s a couple of days ramping back up, but we still have a lot for you and more since I didn’t manage to get out the daily brief yesterday.
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Movies & TV
Paramount Won’t Cancel HBO’s Harry Potter Despite Internal Panic Over Backlash
Paramount is not canceling HBO’s “Harry Potter” series, according to a Cosmic Book News exclusive citing insiders close to David Ellison. That denial arrives the same week as a separate Cosmic Book News report that Paramount leadership held internal meetings over backlash to “Harry Potter,” “Lanterns,” “House of the Dragon,” and “The People v. Gorilla G…
Comics
Cosmic Lighthouse Lands Murderbot For Its Next Graphic Novel
Paul Cornell announced in his newsletter that Cosmic Lighthouse, the comics company he co-founded, is adapting Martha Wells’ “Murderbot” into a graphic novel. The book is titled “Murderbot: All Systems Red,” adapted by Erica Schultz, with art by Gary Erskine, color by Yel Zamor, and letters by Simon Bowland. Jaime Jones, who already illustrates the pros…