The Kickstarter campaign for The Lord of the Rings: The King’s Gambit has raised more than $1.2 million on the strength of the license alone. Backers are also arguing over something that has little to do with miniatures or dice: the game’s art depicts Aragorn, heir of Isildur and King of Gondor, as a black man. It’s a race-swap play we’ve all seen before and it’s getting beyond tired.

The publisher’s answers on this, given in its comments and on its Discord, show how the company dismisses its own audience, much like usual.