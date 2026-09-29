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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
2h

Stenberg is going to end up with a Rachel Zegler reputation for tanking productions if this keeps up.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
44m

I feel like this movie is destined to flop. Everyone hates black people now.

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