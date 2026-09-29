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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
41m

White men for the win. Again.

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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
2h

Impressive, and a lot of people would be envious. It sounds like he had a pretty sad life up to the books and deserves his success. Still, I have avoided his books since it became clear he took the ticket.

I try not to support people who throw others under the bus to placate the mob who owns him.

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