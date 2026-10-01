Paramount is not canceling HBO’s “Harry Potter” series, according to a Cosmic Book News exclusive citing insiders close to David Ellison. That denial arrives the same week as a separate Cosmic Book News report that Paramount leadership held internal meetings over backlash to “Harry Potter,” “Lanterns,” “House of the Dragon,” and “The People v. Gorilla Grodd.”

One insider explained why cancellation was never on the table despite the trouble: “Remember HBO has Harry Potter coming up. It has to be a huge hit. They’ve spent ungodly amounts of $$$ on it. Ellison must’ve thought shaking up HBO leadership now wasn’t worth it.”

What The Backlash Is About

The first teaser for the series drew more than 376,000 dislikes, driven largely by the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Snape. Fans voiced anger over the character’s race change from the books and films, and the reaction escalated enough that HBO altered footage following the initial response. John Lithgow, cast elsewhere in the series, said publicly that he considered quitting over the backlash aimed at author J.K. Rowling, who has her own long-running controversies tied to the franchise.

A second insider tied the stakes directly to money: “It’s a brand problem. And the Ellisons are paying $$$$$ for that brand.” A third source laid out why the backlash cuts deeper than a bad trailer: “Negative engagement might pad the ratings a bit but wrecks ancillary income channels. Hate watching does not translate into merch sales, DVD sales, book sales, etc.”

Too Far Along To Fix

Season 1, adapting “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” wraps production in May and premieres Christmas Day on HBO Max. Season 2, covering “Chamber of Secrets,” is already filming this fall. HBO has mapped out seven seasons across the next decade, one for each book.

That timeline is why Paramount’s response to the casting backlash is damage control rather than a course correction. As one insider put it, the plan is to “hype up the good elements and ignore the bad casting choices” because Season 1 is already locked.

The comparison executives are reportedly making internally is to Season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” the ending that cratered goodwill for HBO’s biggest fantasy property. A source framed the concern in blunt terms: “HBO is supposed to be ‘appointment television,’ the home of The Sopranos, Game of Thrones.” Having “Grodd” and “Lanterns” sitting alongside “Harry Potter” as the new face of the network is reportedly what has leadership worried, not any single show’s numbers on their own.

With four seasons of material already filmed or filming and three more books to go, Paramount has committed to riding this out rather than pulling the plug. Do you think locking in seven seasons before Season 1 even aired left Paramount with no real options once the backlash hit?

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