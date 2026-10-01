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Greg's avatar
Greg
5h

The whole thing was a bad idea from the start. The movies are part of pop culture, right down to the casting and locations. Everyone knows Hogwarts looks like Alnwick Castle, and everyone hears Dame Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane, and the rest of the incredibly talented movie cast when they read the books. All the HBO series can do is make its audience want to watch those movies (or read the books) instead.

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Widdershins's avatar
Widdershins
5h

What Greg said. You can't recreate gold by throwing more money, and bad decisions, at it.

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