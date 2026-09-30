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ENTER THE HAZE's avatar
ENTER THE HAZE
2h

This sounds like an exciting next step for Cosmic Lighthouse, especially with Martha Wells directly involved and a new story included. Do you think the graphic novel format will bring a new audience to Murderbot?

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