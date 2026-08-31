Very busy weekend. I chose to go to the SF Bay Area’s Galaxy Con over driving down to LA for Worldcon. I got to hang out with Marv Wolfman, Timothy Zahn, and Mike Grell, so it seems like a better choice. Below are Grell and me. He’s been on my YouTube channel for an interview, and we had a great discussion before.
Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!
Books
Apparently, Men Are Not Eligible To Become SFWA Grand Master In The 2020s
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association named Nancy Kress its 43rd Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master on Friday, announced during a Fireside Chat at Worldcon in Los Angeles. Kress has six Nebulas and a pair of Hugos to her name, most for novellas on genetic engineering and biotech ethics, but she is hardly the genre-transforming type picked before the 2020s.
Video Games
Modern Gamers Are Consumers Waiting For Instructions
Rockstar dropped twenty-six minutes of Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix Thursday, then dumped the same reel onto YouTube for everyone who refused to log into a streaming service to watch a video game. By Friday morning, the conversation was not about mission structure, wanted-level