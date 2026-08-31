Very busy weekend. I chose to go to the SF Bay Area’s Galaxy Con over driving down to LA for Worldcon. I got to hang out with Marv Wolfman, Timothy Zahn, and Mike Grell, so it seems like a better choice. Below are Grell and me. He’s been on my YouTube channel for an interview, and we had a great discussion before.

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