Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1hEdited

Jon, I love your work man, but have you SEEN Kelly McGillis lately?

My goodness. She embodies the saying "looks like a thumb."

You could not have had her as a love interest in a movie you were selling on nostalgia and testosterone.

I realize that women grow old, and that Hollywood ladies like Jennifer Connelly generally have more work done to their bodies than a highway overpass. I also realize that there is a certain level of trauma that happened to McGillis to make her look the way she does, which is a tragedy no matter anything else.

But, you've heard "Father Time did X no favors?". Well, forget passive aging and horizontal growth as one gets older, Father Time laid a beating on that woman like she owed him money and called him a b---- a-- p---- for his trouble."

It's like it was personal.

Anyway, I hope she's OK, in a good place, and hasn't drunk the woke flavor-aid going around Hollywood (I don't know either way in her case), but the gal just needs to stay away from movie sets

And mirrors.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture