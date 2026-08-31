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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

Is there a single AAA game that isn't broke, buggy, and woke?

At this point, why bother?

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
9h

Is that why it ships with a code for digital download? Endless fixes, patches and player run Q&A sessions to iron it all out for a potential Physical Disc Many Months later?

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