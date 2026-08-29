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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
10m

The matter of beauty(best case)/lewdness(worse case) was always going to morph into a trojan horsegirl with big DDs. It's even easier to see that now, and a lot of the people are so desperate or such big shills that they'll all things that aren't even that sexy, let alone beautiful as the hotness.

There's gonna be a lot more dead cat bouncing and skinsuiting.

Still gotta wonder how the tail, not the woman kind, will be on this GTA.

It's unclear too what the numbers of people who have "culture war fatigue" actually are.

Regardless of how this plays out, lotta youtubers and so on are gonna get the burger money out of this mess.

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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
44m

Did they miss the obvious girl boss moments where Lucia is going up against three guys and even knocked out a man twice her size?

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