There’s so much going on today! And we have a lot of new readers as well, so welcome to Fandom Pulse! We’re bringing you the journalism no one else will in these spaces, which is why we’re the most read blog in sci-fi and fantasy. Maybe someone’ll nominate us for a Hugo Award for our work…

I do have a confession to make that I really was a big Guild fan back when it aired. I haven’t watched it since then, but I thought that was a lot of fun as a big WoW player back in the day. We’ll see if this new movie holds up.

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