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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2hEdited

This degenerate universe has a future only as long a the public repeatedly "gives the new show by the same crappy producers another chance."

We will see endless new show offerings that end after a season or two as long as the public lines up like cattle to "consume" the sewage coming out Hollywood's ass.

Simple as that. Queue up the next offering of sewage.

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