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ScaryLarryPants's avatar
ScaryLarryPants
3h

I am recalling a piece written by Harlan Ellison from 1986, after he had attended something like his fourth funeral that year, and in this piece he railed against the stupidity of death in regards to how much knowledge is lost whenever someone like Theodore Sturgeon or Judy-Lynn Del Rey passed away (two of the four in question).

Me personally, it's just as bad when a similar titan sees their creative sunset but might still have a few years of existence still to go.

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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
4h

It would be really hard to choose a single book, maybe Rimrunner, since I really enjoy the Alliance-Union universe. I wish her the best and understand the need to leave on her own terms and without compromising her standards. David Drake did the same thing.

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