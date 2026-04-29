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Leon's avatar
Leon
4h

Just a quick google search reveled how many male stars went through worse than these two hags https://www.allvipp.com/celebrities/these-male-celebs-have-spoken-out-about-sexual-abuse

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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

Very few believed me when I have repeated what happened to me as an eleven year old in Hollywood. Maybe I should say, "what I narrowly avoided."

I can't repeat exact details without being called racist. Every. Single. Time.

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