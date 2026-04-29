Grand Theft Auto VI was announced with a record-breaking trailer in December 2023 and promised a 2025 release. The game is now set for November 19, 2026, if it does not slip again, and the industry is holding its breath. Gamers, meanwhile, have turned the situation into a meme: “We’re gonna get ______ before we get GTA 6,” highlighting the most absurd possibilities in reality that arrive before this game does.

The delays arrived in consecutive years. In May 2025, Rockstar pushed the release from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026, citing the need to meet the expectations of fans. Six months later, the May date moved to November 19. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick used almost identical language both times: he “really felt good” about each date at announcement and then did not make either one. Two official delays. No gameplay footage released publicly. No third trailer as of late April 2026.