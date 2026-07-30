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Books The Bay Area Viking: A Poul Anderson Retrospective Jon Del Arroz · Jul 29 For fifty years, from 1948 until his death in 2001, Poul Anderson was the working writer other working writers pointed to when they wanted to explain what serious science fiction looked like. He wrote seven Hugo-winning stories, three Nebula winners, four Prometheus winners, and enough novels, novellas, and shorter work to fill a small library. He was t… Read full story