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Books
The Bay Area Viking: A Poul Anderson Retrospective
For fifty years, from 1948 until his death in 2001, Poul Anderson was the working writer other working writers pointed to when they wanted to explain what serious science fiction looked like. He wrote seven Hugo-winning stories, three Nebula winners, four Prometheus winners, and enough novels, novellas, and shorter work to fill a small library. He was t…
Movies & TV
The Firefly Comeback Is Proving To Be A Bait And Switch
Firefly fans have spent months building toward a moment that keeps not quite arriving. The latest update, straight from Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk themselves, confirms the project everyone’s been tracking is still very much alive. It also confirms it’s nowhere close to actually happening.
Comics
Solomon Kane: The Lion’s Errant #1: Solid Art Carries a Thin Opening Chapter
Titan Comics put out Solomon Kane: The Lion’s Errant #1 this week, the second solo outing from writer and artist Patrick Zircher after his prior series carried Robert E. Howard’s puritan wanderer from the Barbary Coast to the canals of Venice. This time Kane lands in India, a land split among rival powers, tracking a ring of slavers through a plot that …