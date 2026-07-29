Realm Makers has spent over a decade building something genuinely rare: a writers’ conference built specifically for Christians who write science fiction and fantasy, a corner of publishing that historically didn’t have a home in either mainstream genre fandom or traditional Christian publishing circles. They’re under attack by someone creating serious allegations against them and relentlessly posting claims of human trafficking online without evidence.

Founded in 2013 by Becky Minor, with her husband Scott taking on operations as the event grew, the conference started with 60 authors at a single event in St. Louis. By 2024, per Christianity Today’s own coverage, it had grown to 475 attendees, alongside a dedicated online community called the RealmSphere, an annual awards program called the Realm Awards, a traveling bookstore, and an expo wing added in partnership with the Christian Game Developers Convention. Publishers Weekly has covered the event favorably multiple times, quoting Becky Minor’s description of the gap it fills: “Christians have always enjoyed fantasy and science fiction, but the authors have had to bifurcate their creativity from their faith.” That’s independent trade press confirmation, not just the organization’s own marketing, that this is a legitimate, steadily growing craft-and-community conference with no prior history of this kind of allegation.

Scott and Becky Minor opened a GiveSendGo campaign to cover legal fees in what their own site calls “an 18 month battle” against a man who’s operated under several names, most consistently David Solomon, and Justin Alan Hayes, host of the podcast Voices for Voices. Realm Makers laid out a detailed timeline on their site to explain the lawsuit. In their own words: “In Oct 2024, Solomon reached out to Scott making claims about author Bryan Davis being a child trafficker. It must be said right away that after reviewing A LOT of content and videos Scott found absolutely no evidence to support Solomon’s claims. What Scott did uncover was that David Solomon has been repeatedly contacting Christian authors as far back as 2012... Solomon has been publicly accusing Bryan Davis of child trafficking SINCE 2015.” Realm Makers banned Solomon from the RealmSphere a week later, stating plainly: “Realm Makers refused to allow Solomon or any other member to use the direct message function of the RealmSphere to mislead others, which we came to the conclusion Solomon was doing.”

The Minors describe what followed as escalation rather than resolution. Per their site: “5 months elapsed after that incident, but in March of 2025, Realm Makers leadership began seeing videos accusing Scott of child trafficking, expanding previous accusation against Bryan Davis to now include Realm Makers.” They describe the resulting volume as significant: “it took 15 pages of legal material to document the claims being made against Scott and Realm Makers, and that was just to call out the statements made in videos posted between March and June of 2025... This was not a one-time accusation; it has been an ongoing, relentless campaign to ruin Realm Makers’ reputation.” They also point to a recorded two-hour phone call from October 2024, posted publicly by Solomon himself, and ask readers to draw their own conclusion from it: “Not once does Solomon accuse Scott of being a child trafficker in this phone call, and yet, 5 months later, Hayes and Solomon began spreading rumors of heinous crimes, pointing to this phone call as just cause to claim Realm Makers is dangerous.” Their account of that call includes a specific, checkable claim: “the alleged emails didn’t come from Bryan Davis’s actual email address. The texts didn’t come from Bryan’s phone number. Scott spent hours tracing back source email addresses and phone numbers to verify this.”

Solomon’s recorded statements are harsh allegations but he doesn’t offer any details or evidence based on the YouTube podcast we watched: “It all began when I got back into the writing world of Christian fantasy... I stated that one of the people that trafficked me his name was Brian Davis, he’s a Christian fantasy author and he had a strong relationship with a group called Realm Makers.” On what he describes as Scott’s initial response: “Scott Minor learned who I was and basically crucified my wife saying, ‘Well, you know I want the police report number and then I also want the national human trafficking number of your case... you either send that to me or I’m going to destroy your career forever.’” On the aftermath: “So me and Amanda decided we had nothing to lose... so hey I gave him the case number and I was an honest person he was not. And instead of being an honest person he did the opposite and started a hate group in the shadows.”

Notice what’s actually present, and absent, across those statements. Solomon names Realm Makers as having “a strong relationship” with Bryan Davis rather than directly restating the trafficking accusation against Scott himself in his own words here. He asserts a police report number and a national trafficking case number exist, but neither the podcast nor the Minors’ own account of the phone call identifies either number ever being independently verified by a third party. When asked in one episode whether Davis was a trafficker, Hayes describes checking the claim by “asking ChatGPT,” which simply returned Solomon’s own prior public accusations back to him, that is not evidence, it’s a search engine echoing an existing internet claim.

The specific, checkable claims Solomon does offer don’t hold up well under scrutiny either. He cites what he calls Davis’s “Harvest interview,” saying: “If you look up Brian Davis Harvest interview he admits to talking to minor children behind their parents’ back about pornography and cutting, and Scott Minor justified it by saying that’s God’s work.” That’s a specific, nameable piece of evidence, an interview that should be locatable, dated, and quotable in full if it exists as described. Neither this outlet nor the Minors’ own detailed rebuttal page identifies or addresses that specific interview by name, and we have not been able to find that alleged admission as of this writing.

Solomon’s framing swings between measured and extreme within the same set of statements. On whether Realm Makers should be shut down entirely, he says: “I don’t think so... I think it needs new leadership because if you shut it down you make a mistake of killing all Christian content.” On his posture toward Davis personally: “I have no hate, I have no discontent and I have no anger towards him. I pray for him... I can’t change the past, I can only change the future.”

He even walks back a claim against a different author entirely, Wayne Thomas Batson: “I have nothing negative to say about that person nor have I, and there is no evidence to suggest at the moment that he is involved in this,” a retraction that shows Solomon is capable of distinguishing between people he has evidence against and people he doesn’t, at least when directly asked.

But in the same body of statements, he also tells parents: “These authors are predators... probably like maybe 40% of the professional authors... are the predators and the rest are just users, kids, and people that want to be normal authors.” That’s an unsourced, sweeping percentage applied to an entire professional community, offered with no methodology, no named study, and no case-by-case accounting, the exact kind of claim that sounds alarming and specific in the moment while collapsing the instant anyone asks where the number actually came from.

That’s the core problem running through the entire campaign against Realm Makers: a great deal of talk, framed with the language of survivor testimony and moral urgency, but very little that functions as actual evidence when examined individually. A police report number that’s referenced but not shown. A named interview that isn’t quoted or linked. A percentage with no source, and finally a pattern of accusations against a growing list of different authors stretching back more than a decade, with no independent law enforcement action, journalistic investigation, or court finding surfacing anywhere in that entire span outside Solomon and Hayes’ own podcast. For a charge this serious, that gap between the volume of accusation and the presence of verifiable evidence is the story.

We support Realm Makers and their mission and having been victims of defamation ourselves urge support on their GiveSendGo.

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