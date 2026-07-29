Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters this Friday, and early tracking has it logging the strongest pre-sales of any release since 2021’s No Way Home. Conservative studio estimates start around $180-190 million for the domestic weekend, with analyst models pushing as high as $230-274 million. If the top end holds, it slots in as the second-biggest opening of Tom Holland’s entire run as Spider-Man, trailing only the film that turned into one of the biggest cultural events in modern box office history.

We know No Way Home didn’t get to $260 million on story alone. It got there by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their own Spider-Men, resurrecting villains from two entirely separate franchises, and turning the film into a multiverse-scale nostalgia reunion built to reward twenty years of fandom in one sitting. It worked spectacularly, and it banked an enormous amount of goodwill for Holland’s Spider-Man specifically because it gave longtime fans something they never expected to see. But it also set a precedent the rest of the genre spent the next several years chasing without understanding why it worked: stack in more cameos, more multiverse variants, more surprise legacy characters, and audiences will show up.

That chase has mostly backfired, and this year’s own track record makes the case better than any general complaint could. Amazon MGM’s Masters of the Universe launched in June with a nearly $200 million budget and a beloved legacy toy brand behind it, and it still only opened to $29.4 million domestically. Its second weekend didn’t just soften, it collapsed 71%, down to $8.6 million, dropping the film to fifth place behind Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, the horror film Obsession, Scary Movie, and even Backrooms in its third weekend. International business froze at roughly $25 million across 86 territories and barely moved from there. Through its full run, the film has struggled to clear $110-113 million worldwide against a budget with an estimated break-even point north of $425 million, a nostalgia-brand tentpole that couldn’t even turn a beloved 1980s property into sustainable ticket sales. Supergirl told a similar story earlier this year, opening to just $62.6 million worldwide against a $170 million budget and cratering another 74% in its second weekend, a result some trade reporters have already called the worst theatrical outcome of any major release in 2026.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has been explicit that Brand New Day is a deliberate correction to the pattern those films represent, describing his approach as “back to basics,” a grounded, street-level story about Peter Parker fighting crime in a city that no longer remembers who he is, rather than another multiverse spectacle. That’s the actual marketing pitch driving these pre-sale numbers: not another parade of surprise cameos or an overloaded multiverse mechanic propping up the stakes, but a return to what made people fall in love with Spider-Man as a character in the first place.

The pre-sales suggest that pitch is landing exactly where Masters of the Universe and Supergirl failed to. Homecoming opened to $117 million, Far From Home to $92.6 million, and No Way Home’s multiverse spectacle blew both away at $260.1 million because it delivered something genuinely unprecedented. Brand New Day doesn’t have that same novelty to lean on, no surprise legacy actors, no crossover reveal to leak online and dominate a news cycle for a week. What it has instead is a promise that after a year of expensive, nostalgia-branded superhero films collapsing on contact with actual audiences, people can just get a real Spider-Man movie again.

Tracking numbers this strong, without a gimmick doing the heavy lifting, in a year where two comparably budgeted comic-adjacent films couldn’t clear their own break-even points, say something the rest of the genre should probably be paying attention to: audiences didn’t fall in love with superhero movies because of stunt casting or multiverse mechanics. They fell in love with them before any of that existed, and they’re apparently still willing to turn out in force for the version that remembers it.

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