Jared Leto Faces New Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Ten Women, As His Box Office Track Record Keeps Getting Worse
A new BBC documentary, “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret,” aired this week with ten women coming forward against the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, nine of them sharing their accounts publicly for the first time. Four of the women describe conduct the BBC characterizes as criminal sexual conduct, occurring when they were teenagers between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s.