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Jeffolas
1h

The hold on this turd of a movie is insane. It's up over 600 million after its second weekend.

Shameful.

It feels like an Avatar movie or Jurassic World where you wonder who in the heck is actually buying these tickets?

I want to accuse it of fraud, money laundering, fake ticket sales, astro-turfing, the works. But sadly, I think the movie going public really is this stupid and will line up squealing at the trough as more slop is poured in.

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