I’m veering a lot more toward sci-fi and fantasy literary articles since that’s been holding my interest lately. I’ve been working on really looking at the collector’s market for classic books, interesting stuff there, and a much bigger rabbit hole than it seems. Do read up on John M. Ford, you won’t regret it!
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Books
Re-reading Dragonflight: How It Holds Up
Dragonflight holds up remarkably well, more than half a century after Analog first ran it as a two-part serial. McCaffrey likes her big words. The vocabulary is dated enough in places that you might genuinely have to look one up mid-chapter, but that’s part of the charm of her prose rather than a knock against it. It reads like a writer who trusted her …
Books
The Best Writer in America Nobody Was Reading: A John M. Ford Retrospective
When John M. Ford died in his Minneapolis apartment on September 25, 2006, at the age of forty-nine, the working writers of his generation reacted like they had lost a compass. Robert Jordan, a lifelong close friend, called Ford “the best writer in America, bar none.” Neil Gaiman called him “my best critic ... the best writer I knew.” Patrick Nielsen Ha…