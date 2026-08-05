Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Martin's avatar
Will Martin
1h

Bruh, how you gonna mention McCaffrey and not go into how she swept it up for Marion Zimmer Bradley and Walter Breen? Just because you enjoyed Dragonriders of Pern doesn’t make it not the product of a Liberal Fujoshit Irishwoman with a fetish for Gays.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture