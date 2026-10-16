We had another huge growth day today, and I have to thank you all so much humbly for making Fandom Pulse such a success! We got up to #22 rising star today because of all the growth. I’ve been very happy lately; we’re still about 3x away from Substack to be able to sustain my whole operation on paid subscribers, but the growth has been really good and a big uplift! I hope you’re enjoying the Malfoid fiction that brought you here and all the other work we do!

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