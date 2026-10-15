Yesterday, I reported on the rough customer service I received after a return of my Eye of the World leatherbound edition from Dragonsteel.

Last night, I made one more attempt to contact Dragonsteel after my dozens of attempts to contact them through their webstore form and emails that were met with no response. This time, I received a response.

By morning, I received another response, this time in the form of an email telling me my order has been shipped.

I still have questions, mainly why my return was marked as “rejected” and why none of my emails or tickets went through or got responded to, as well as why I’m blocked on the X platform. However, this is, as a customer, all I asked for, and Sanderson and his team have made this situation right, for which I have to give kudos to them.

I really appreciate whoever is on the end of the Facebook customer service who made this work. I certainly still have a lot of questions as to what happened the last 45 days, but we may never know.

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.