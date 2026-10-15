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An Actor Explains's avatar
An Actor Explains
7hEdited

There was a time, not long ago, when we knew the real definition of Capitalism:

Service to the consumer.

And that obligation was honored. Hell! Even McDonald's replaces burgers if they make a simple mistake. - In that world the Better Business Bureau had real power and was feared...

Nowadays, it's tough enough to even find customer service, and usually requires navigating numerous webpages to even begin!

How do we return to service with a smile? Can we, even?

Do you even customer service, bro?

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Were Puppy's avatar
Were Puppy
7h

Until you have the book in hand in good condition I wouldn't consider it made right just yet.

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