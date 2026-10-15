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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
5hEdited

More degenerate garbage as usual.

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Rex's avatar
Rex
5h

Polls show young people slowly but surely disapproving of the "gaying" of everything, and turning against the LGBT movement in general. Along with them, I can't wait for this era to end.

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