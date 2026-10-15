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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
25m

Insert Grumpy_Cat_Good.jpg.

Don't care why, another wokie gone so they can no longer spread the disease of "modern day" throughout the fandoms is cause for celebration, even if she takes potshots on her way out.

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