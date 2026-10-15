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Rex's avatar
Rex
5h

Oh, I'm a proud homophobe. I didn't like the show that much, but Korra's lesbian shift at the end was definitely the final straw.

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
7h

I stopped watching the franchise after the first season or so of Korra and I haven’t looked back since. It seems like I haven’t missed much. When writers start blaming their audiences for the choices they made, I, personally, know it’s not worth supporting.

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