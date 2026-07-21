This is one of those days I may have worked too hard to bring content. I found a lot of interesting stuff! I hope it entertains and enriches you!
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Movies & TV
The Sydney Sweeney Humlitation Ritual Continues With Sleepy Hollow "Erotic Thriller"
Sydney Sweeney’s latest project, an “erotic thriller” retelling of Sleepy Hollow from Sony, is the newest entry in a pattern that’s been building for years: an actress who’s built her career on a genuine, growing body of serious work keeps getting covered, discussed, and marketed almost entirely as a body first and a performer second, and the coverage treating her that way is often the most explicitly hostile part of it.
Movies & TV
Fans Are Making the Star Trek Paramount Won’t
Star Trek fans have spent years watching the franchise chase prestige TV instead of the character-driven storytelling that built its audience. Aftermath, a fan audio production, fills that gap with a new ship, a new crew, and clear reverence for what made Trek work in the first place.
Books
Vox Day Launches Byron AI Crowdfund To Beat Amazon’s Coming Textual AI Push
Vox Day has opened a crowdfunding campaign through Infogalactic for Byron AI, an independent text-generation project built specifically for fiction writers. The campaign, live now on IndieCrowdfund, positions itself as a proof of concept for an AI trained on the epic fantasy genre rather than general-purpose code and business writing.