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Drake Tungsten's avatar
Drake Tungsten
6h

Okay this I might back, I have no use for it directly myself, but I can see benefit in having good books to read. Related, I thought info galactic was dead; but that makes me think, we could have an AI keep the pages up to date.

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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
7h

Love the idea and may back it. Does backing the project provide access (or even a local version) of the AI?

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