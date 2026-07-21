The Sydney Sweeney Humlitation Ritual Continues With Sleepy Hollow "Erotic Thriller"
Sydney Sweeney’s latest project, an “erotic thriller” retelling of Sleepy Hollow from Sony, is the newest entry in a pattern that’s been building for years: an actress who’s built her career on a genuine, growing body of serious work keeps getting covered, discussed, and marketed almost entirely as a body first and a performer second, and the coverage treating her that way is often the most explicitly hostile part of it.