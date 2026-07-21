House of the Dragon has reached episode 5 of its third season, and the verdict from this corner is blunt: the show has stopped being interesting. Titled by fan consensus “Aemond Joy” since HBO withheld an official name, the episode splits its runtime across Harrenhal, King’s Landing, and the Riverlands without ever landing a punch.

Start with the most basic problem. Half the episode is lit so dark it becomes a guessing game over who’s on screen and what they’re saying. That’s not atmosphere. That’s a lighting director hiding a script that can’t carry its own weight.

Episode 5 confirms that Helaena, played by Phia Saban, is pregnant, and Alicent secretly asks the Grand Maester to prepare a potion meant to end the pregnancy, framing the baby as a potential bargaining chip in the war. Helaena refuses to drink it. Alicent ends up choking down the abortion tea herself to cover the lie when Mysaria comes sniffing around, which tells you plenty about where the show’s sympathies sit this season. A queen mother pushing her own daughter to abort a grandchild for political convenience isn’t subversive storytelling. It’s just Democrat Party platform dressed in Westerosi linen.

Meanwhile Rhaenyra has stacked her small council with women, and the show wants credit for it as though diversity of the table is a substitute for anyone at that table having a plan. Black Baela gets a scene complaining that she’ll never sit the throne. Larys tells King Aegon to quit whining about his lot. None of it moves anywhere.

Aemond, previously the show’s one character with actual teeth, spends the episode limping around Harrenhal in the grip of Alys Rivers, the same witch who already turned Daemon into a hallucinating mess earlier this season. He wakes from nightmares, whispers “Mother” at her, and lets her wipe his tears. The dragon who burned a war council to ash in season two has been reduced to a patient in a convalescent home run by a sorceress.

Addam and Baela do report to Rhaenyra’s small council that Vhagar is out burning the countryside, which at least suggests the dragon herself hasn’t lost her nerve even if her rider has. Small comfort. Two Gold Cloaks turn up dead in Flea Bottom, their bodies left as a mystery Daemon insists on chasing down instead of following orders, and that’s about the extent of the male violence this episode bothers to show. Two men gutted, one prince neutered by a witch, one king mocked by his own advisor. The pattern isn’t subtle.

Ormund Hightower, meanwhile, gets a scene praising an elderly, half-blind advisor for her sharp wit and independence, because apparently every episode now needs its moment of genuflection toward a woman running circles around the men around her. Mysaria continues acting like she runs King’s Landing from a guest room, which would carry more weight if the performance behind her did more than smirk through every scene.

Somewhere in the Riverlands, Criston Cole is running a guerrilla campaign against Daemon’s forces, and Roddy the Ruin, Oscar Tully, and Petyr Piper get a war council of their own. It’s the one thread with actual forward motion this week, and even that amounts to soldiers talking about soldiering rather than doing much of it.

Too many names. Too many factions. Too many speeches standing in for plot. Three episodes remain in the season, and nothing here suggests the back half will pull the threads together rather than just adding more of them.

Rating: 3/10

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