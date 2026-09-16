I want to quickly highlight a Kickstarter that’s ending in the next several hours: Jagi Lamplighter’s YA series, Return to Roanoke. This is a great series I’ve read, and it’s quite wholesome. For Fandom Pulse, make sure to read the StarCraft story from our contributor Sam Gray’s piece, which is really in-depth. Really appreciate him putting in that level of work here for us!

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